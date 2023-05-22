Medicare Advantage supplemental health plans draw scrutiny

Medicare Advantage plans lure customers with television ads promising plans with dental, vision and hearing benefits that traditional Medicare doesn’t offer.

But in a series of reports, experts and advocates question the actual value of those benefits to enrollees, who often find they still have to pay significant amounts out of pocket.

“They’re expecting to be able to get dentures or crowns or bridges — really expensive dental work — and they might end up in a plan that covers cleaning and an X-ray and that’s it,” said Julie Carter, senior federal policy associate for the Medicare Rights Center.

She said the organization’s hotline has increasingly received calls from Medicare Advantage beneficiaries complaining about their dental benefits.

Medicare Advantage, a private alternative to Medicare offered by insurance companies, now covers half of Medicare enrollees, in part because of the supplemental benefits they offer.