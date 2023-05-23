Appropriators face close votes on spending bills in committee

While House appropriators say the ongoing debt limit negotiations are the main cause for delaying the first planned full committee markups, a senior Republican said Tuesday that lining up support from GOP panel members for the bills remains “a work in progress.”

Financial Services Appropriations Chairman Steve Womack, R-Ark., said Tuesday that while the debt negotiations are the principal reason for the delay, the party was still working on the votes needed to advance the bills through committee.

“I don’t think we can afford to go into markups without having just absolute confidence that we are going to be able to carry the mail, because we aren’t going to get any help,” Womack said.

The House Appropriations Committee had planned to hold its first full committee markups Tuesday and Wednesday for four appropriations bills — Agriculture, Homeland Security, Legislative Branch and Military Construction-VA — all of which subcommittees approved last week.

But Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, announced late Monday night that the markups are on hold pending the ongoing debt limit negotiations between Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden.