Wide gulf between debt limit negotiators as time grows short

With just nine days left before the government may not be able to pay all its bills, GOP negotiators said zero progress is being made and that their White House counterparts lack the “urgency” needed to cut a deal.

The White House negotiators have been more quiet but congressional Democrats briefed on the talks said Republicans haven’t dropped enough of their “extreme” demands to attract bipartisan support.

The precarious nature of negotiations has lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worried about their ability to lift the debt limit before June 1, when the Treasury Department expects it may run out of cash and accounting maneuvers to pay all debt obligations. However, some Republicans have begun questioning how solid that June 1 deadline is.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, one of the Republicans participating in talks on behalf of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said negotiators have yet to agree to anything and are not any closer to a deal after their late-night talks on Monday.

“It’s a slow walk,” he said Tuesday morning. “There's a lack of urgency that is problematic, deeply problematic.”