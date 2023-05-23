Hill-favored projects called defense budget’s ‘black hole’

Congress directed the Pentagon to spend $12.2 billion in the current fiscal year on nearly 1,000 different “program increases” in the Defense spending bill’s research account alone, projects pushed by lawmakers that the Defense Department did not publicly request, according to a previously unpublicized database.

As spending on the overall defense budget grew in the last several years, the number of these lawmaker-inserted projects has ballooned from 600 in fiscal 2021 to 996 today, a 66 percent hike, according to the database, compiled by Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan group that monitors government spending.

The initiatives, which average $12 million apiece, are each tiny when considered separately, at least in the massive Pentagon budget, which is more than $800 billion. For that reason, the individual projects, like the larger phenomenon of surging congressional additions to the defense research budget, have received virtually no attention in the press.

“It’s grown to more than $12 billion crammed into the services research accounts out of public view and without oversight,” Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, said in an interview.

To be sure, Congress has a duty to write defense spending bills as it sees fit. What's more, on many occasions these congressional “plus-ups” or “adds” — which are often supported by Defense Department officials at military research labs or executives at start-up companies, even if not by senior Pentagon leadership — have led to what are widely considered useful outcomes. These include Predator drones that transformed military operations, and the Maui Space Surveillance Complex, where Air Force personnel track space objects and conduct laser research.