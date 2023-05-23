Lawmakers seek to ease defense export controls to UK, Australia

Lawmakers have high expectations for a new trilateral security partnership between the United Kingdom, United States and Australia to significantly boost not only the three allies’ maritime positions in the Indo-Pacific vis-à-vis China but also to accelerate and deepen their collective abilities in next-generation defense technologies.

But senior Republicans and some Democrats say Congress first needs to smooth the regulatory runway to enable defense cooperation in such highly-advanced areas as hypersonic and counter-hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and undersea technologies.

The lawmakers are pushing the administration and State Department to back legislation that would exempt some exports to Australia and to a lesser extent to the U.K. from weapons-related export control rules. Such statutory carve-outs from the current controls are needed to enable timely development and deployment of the next-generation technologies.

Some lawmakers also say the administration is dragging its feet.

“The State Department was not moving forward on any of this with ITAR and the exemptions,” said House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, using the acronym for the International Traffic and Arms Regulations, the defense export control regime administered by the State Department. ITAR regulates direct commercial sales between U.S. companies and foreign entities.