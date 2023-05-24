Debt limit talks back on, this time with change of venue

House Republican and White House negotiators were meeting midday Wednesday on President Joe Biden's home turf for a change, as the two sides remain apart on spending levels and other priorities in the ongoing debt limit negotiations.

The meeting is taking place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House, a change from Speaker Kevin McCarthy's offices at the Capitol. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., one of McCarthy's lead negotiators, said that while the venue is changing at the request of the White House, the message from Republican negotiators is the same.

“We’ve watched as they’ve refused to recognize that there’s a spending problem,” Graves said Wednesday before leaving for the meeting. “We have a deadline that we’re up against, and we have to make sure that we close this gap on the divide.”

On Tuesday, House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., another top negotiator, explained why the previous meetings had been held at the Capitol.

"The reason why we're having these negotiations in the speaker's suite, as opposed to being hat in hand at the White House, is because House Republicans passed a plan to raise the debt ceiling," McHenry said, referring to the House-passed bill that would cut and cap discretionary spending, raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, rescind unspent pandemic relief and more.