Debt limit vibe back on the upswing after White House meeting

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that negotiations to lift the statutory debt limit are going better than they had been a day earlier, and GOP leaders are telling their members to keep their recess plans flexible next week.

Top McCarthy aides and two GOP lawmakers who’ve been leading the talks had a lengthy negotiating session at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House on Wednesday. McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that the readout he’d gotten was “positive,” though he wasn’t ready to say a deal was close.

“I think they’ve made some progress working down there, so that’s very positive … and we will continue to work through this to try to get a solution,” McCarthy said.

Two of the speaker’s proxies in the talks, House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., have held sometimes lengthy, informal press briefings after other negotiating sessions, which had been held at the Capitol. Usually, they have commented about how the talks were still far apart on spending cuts, with White House negotiators not moving much off their position.

After Wednesday’s meeting on the White House’s turf, McHenry stayed behind to keep working on “one issue,” according to McCarthy — who wouldn’t divulge what it was — and Graves wouldn’t comment. “I’m not giving an update right now, sorry,” he said.