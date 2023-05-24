Debt talks: Why Republicans shouldn’t allow tax increases on the table

Almost six years ago, NBC’s Chuck Todd interviewed then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on “Meet the Press” in the midst of a fight to pass Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Todd, clearly an opponent of the legislation, asked Mnuchin: “Where is the analysis that says this is going to lead to economic growth?” He went on to add: “There has been no study that has been able to somehow reinforce this idea that tax cuts do translate to economic growth.”

As a proponent of the legislation, I decided to respond to Todd’s question with a Roll Call column titled “Tax Cuts by the Numbers” that looked at the actual results of four major tax cuts, starting with the Kennedy tax cuts of 1964. Below are a few significant facts.

1964 — Presidents John F. Kennedy (proposed)/Lyndon B. Johnson (signed): Lowered individual and corporate taxes; 66 percent increase in annual federal revenues (1964-69); 6.5 percent or more GDP growth in first two years.

1981 — President Ronald Reagan: Went into full effect in 1983; Growth between 1983 quarter two growth and quarter one growth in 1984 was 8 percent; annual federal revenues between 1983-89 increased by 65 percent; seven years of 3.5 percent or more GDP growth (1983-89).

1997 — President Bill Clinton: 4.1 percent GDP growth or more through 2000; 28 percent increase in annual federal revenues from 1997-2000; balanced budgets for four consecutive years.