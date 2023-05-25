Hopeful tone pervades debt ceiling talks ahead of long weekend

Debt limit negotiations on Thursday morning had the feel of a deal starting to come together, with no in-person meetings scheduled but both sides working through various options in advance of the long holiday weekend.

Lawmakers made clear there were still significant differences between the White House and House GOP over spending levels and how long tight appropriations caps would be in place. But negotiators were working behind the scenes to try to bridge the gap and top Republicans sounded hopeful they could beat the June 1 deadline.

“We know where our differences lie. We worked well past midnight last night, we’re back at it today trying to get to the conclusion,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday. “We’ve already talked to the White House today, we’ll continue to work. They’re working on numbers, we’re working on numbers, and we’re working together.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the two sides' negotiating teams held a virtual meeting Thursday morning.

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., one of McCarthy’s top proxies in the talks, has in his daily interactions with reporters tried to tamp down optimism that a deal was near. But on Thursday after emerging from a meeting in McCarthy’s office, he offered what passes for hopeful commentary.