No longer a ‘broken record,’ White House throws a few elbows with debt messaging

ANALYSIS — “Congress must act.”

That has been the daily refrain on raising the debt ceiling for months from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. In fact, she warned reporters earlier this month she sounded like a "broken record" after saying three times during a May 2 briefing that "Congress must act," a phrase she has repeated over and over since.

That changed this week as the country careened toward a federal debt default that could occur, shy of a deal, on or around June 1.

Without naming Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized House Republicans for “what Republicans themselves say is a hostage-taking.”

She was indirectly addressing a comment Gaetz made to Semafor on Tuesday, referring to the bill the House passed imposing budget cuts before talks began with Democrats. Gaetz said: “My conservative colleagues for the most part support ‘limit, save, grow,’ and they don’t feel like we should negotiate with our hostage.”