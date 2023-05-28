Bipartisan debt limit package unveiled as clock ticks toward ‘x date’

House GOP leaders released the legislative text of their deal with the White House to suspend the debt ceiling until 2025 and set a framework for passing the annual appropriations bills, starting a 72-hour clock before a House vote Wednesday.

Republicans plan to call votes on a series of suspension bills Tuesday to get lawmakers back to Washington after the long Memorial Day weekend. The Rules Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to set the parameters of debate, and the chamber is expected to vote Wednesday night after the stock market close.

The details of the 99-page bill, released Sunday, largely track with fact sheets and talking points released by both sides the night before. It would set caps on discretionary spending levels, claw back some pandemic aid and tax enforcement funding, toughen work requirements for safety-net programs, streamline energy project permitting and more. But the text also clarifies a few things that weren't obvious earlier.

Nondefense appropriations

One of the key questions has been how much funding would be allotted for nondefense programs outside of veterans medical care, as Republicans touted a cut below fiscal 2022 levels while Democrats said those accounts would be close to what was appropriated for the current fiscal year.