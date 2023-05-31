Experts say AI poses ‘extinction’ level of risk, as Congress seeks legislative response

Lawmakers and regulators gearing up to address risks from artificial intelligence technology got another boost this week from experts warning of potential “extinction” and calling on governments to step up regulations.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he and his staff have met with more than 100 CEOs, scientists and other experts to figure out how to draw up legislation.

The National Telecommunications Information Administration, or NTIA, is gathering comments from industry groups and tech experts on how to design audits that can examine AI systems and ensure they’re safe for public use. And former Federal Trade Commission officials are urging the agency to use its authority over antitrust and consumer protection to regulate the sector.

More than 350 researchers, executives and engineers working on AI systems added to the urgency Tuesday in a statement released by the Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit group.

Among those who signed are Geoffrey Hinton, a top Google AI scientist until he recently resigned to warn about risks of the technology; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company that has developed ChatGPT; and Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, a company that focuses on AI safety.