Four states where parties look to bounce back better in 2024

ANALYSIS — It can’t be any worse than 2022. That’s the bipartisan sentiment about a handful of states that Republicans and Democrats believe are going to perform much better for their candidates in 2024.

GOP House strategists are confident that the top of the ticket will be stronger in Pennsylvania and Michigan compared to last year’s midterms, while Democratic House strategists believe presidential turnout in New York and California will give them an extra boost next year.

And all the jockeying is taking place with the backdrop of a competitive fight for the House majority. Democrats need a net gain of just five seats to regain control. More than a quarter of the races rated as competitive by Inside Elections reside in four states where Republicans or Democrats are banking on a bounce in their favor.

Red rebounds

Pennsylvania: Republicans are convinced they’d have done better in the Keystone State without Doug Mastriano dragging down the ticket from the top of the ballot in 2022. Republican Mehmet Oz’s loss in the Senate race didn’t help, either. Mastriano lost the gubernatorial race by 15 points, 57 percent to 42 percent, against Democrat Josh Shapiro. That’s a far cry from President Donald Trump’s narrow 1-point loss to Joe Biden, 50 percent to 49 percent.

Even if Trump, or another GOP nominee, doesn’t win Pennsylvania in 2024, Republicans expect the race to be competitive and give them a better opportunity to knock off Democratic Reps. Chris Deluzio in western Pennsylvania’s 17th District (where Biden won with 52 percent in 2020), Susan Wild in southeast Pennsylvania’s 7th District (where Biden won with less than 50 percent), and Matt Cartwright in northeast Pennsylvania’s 8th District, where Trump won with 51 percent.