Photos of the week — debt limit edition

In a normal year this would have been a recess week. But instead, both the House and Senate were in to pass the debt limit bill, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, before the June 5 default deadline. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were on Capitol Hill to capture all of the historic action.

Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia conducts a television interview in the Cannon House Office Building on Tuesday as members react to the news that a debt limit deal had been reached. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York speaks to reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday about the debt limit deal. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wears his U.S. national debt pin in the Capitol on Tuesday during the House Rules Committee meeting on the debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York speaks to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Wednesday about the debt limit legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, left, and Garret Graves of Louisiana prepare for a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday before a procedural vote on the debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

First row from left, Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Cori Bush of Missouri talk with reporters on House steps on Wednesday night after the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy conducts a news conference with Republican leadership in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on Wednesday night after the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Also appearing, from left, are Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Graves, both of Louisiana. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An aide speaks with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California in the Capitol on Thursday as the Senate takes up the House-passed debt limit bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)