Biden’s pick to lead the CDC faces tough summer on Capitol Hill

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is staring down several legislative battles just as President Joe Biden’s pick to replace outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to take the reins.

Mandy Cohen, the former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Biden’s expected pick to head the public health agency, would take the helm at a critical time. The agency will spend this summer lobbying Congress to increase its funding and authorities via two must-pass bills: the reauthorization of a pandemic preparedness law which expires on Sept. 30, and fiscal 2024 appropriations legislation.

But she’ll make her pitch even as Congress and the White House's debt agreement limits spending and rescinds unspent pandemic relief money from a 2021 COVID-19 relief law.

She’ll also face additional political pressure in the wake of criticism of the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.