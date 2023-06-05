DeSantis may want to ask Dukakis about running on Florida record

Does Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis really want to make the 2024 presidential election a referendum on his performance leading the Sunshine State? It would seem so, given his frequent talk about his electoral success and his promise that “Florida is where woke goes to die.”

But DeSantis might want to ask Michael Dukakis about that strategy.

Some 35 years ago, during his 1988 presidential bid, Dukakis talked a great deal about the “Massachusetts Miracle” and his success as governor in jump-starting the state’s economy.

“It has made Michael Dukakis a national figure and could make him president,” wrote the Chicago Tribune’s Philip Lentz in late May 1988.

Lentz continued: “It has taken a state reeling from the collapse of its traditional manufacturing base and turned it into a booming high-technology economic model for the rest of the country.