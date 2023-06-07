House GOP presses forward with contempt against FBI director

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee plans to consider Thursday whether to hold the head of the FBI in contempt of Congress, in a dispute with the agency over an agency-generated record related to allegations against President Joe Biden.

A report released Wednesday states the resolution would recommend that the full House find FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena issued by committee Chairman James R. Comer in May.

And it would direct Speaker Kevin McCarthy to send that information to a federal prosecutor for a potential criminal charge, and to take “all appropriate action” to enforce the subpoena.

The move escalates the House Republican majority’s push to conduct aggressive oversight of what they argue is political bias in the decisions of federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Justice Department.

Conservative lawmakers expressed outrage after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's property in Florida last year. Since then, Republicans won control of the House and have been emboldened to poke and prod the agency even though Wray was appointed by Trump.