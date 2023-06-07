Omar elevated to No. 2 slot among House Budget Democrats

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was booted off the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this year, won a consolation prize Wednesday.

The Minnesota Democrat, deputy chair of the Progressive Caucus, was named the vice ranking member, or No. 2 Democrat, on the House Budget Committee.

“I am thrilled to be voted in as Vice-Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee by my [Democratic] colleagues,” Omar said in a statement. “It is more important than ever to fight for a future budget that invests in universal health care, debt-free higher education, and tackles the climate crisis — and that change starts with the House Budget Committee.”

An aide to House Budget ranking member Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., confirmed Omar's new assignment.

While the Budget panel can’t directly fund such initiatives, it typically sets overall spending levels that can guide the more detailed appropriations bills. But it’s not clear whether the House will adopt a budget resolution this year.