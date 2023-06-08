HHS’ first national STI plan could face obstacles

The Biden administration on Thursday issued its new multiagency plan to address rising rates of sexually transmitted infections, but experts see possible legislative and judicial hurdles that could thwart that effort.

The plan directs five departments and 15 agencies to implement more than 200 steps by 2030, and comes as rates of the most common STIs have reached record highs for eight years.

But the lofty goal laid out in the plan could face challenges because of parallel policy developments that could stifle efforts to reverse the trend.

Public health advocates worry the debt limit law and caps on domestic appropriations would limit the funding increases needed to ramp up research or the workforce, as could ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic and a split Congress. A federal court case also seeks to lift requirements to cover HIV-prevention medication.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published in April documented more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in 2021 — or a 7 percent increase in yearly cases compared to 2017. Syphilis rates increased 74 percent over a five-year period.