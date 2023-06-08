House GOP scraps contempt-of-Congress meeting for FBI head

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James R. Comer scrapped a Thursday meeting to hold the head of the FBI in contempt of Congress after securing more access to records related to accusations against President Joe Biden.

The committee announced late Wednesday that “the FBI caved under the threat of holding Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress” and all members of the panel would be able to review a record at the center of the dispute.

That accommodation fell short of Comer’s previous demand that the FBI hand over the unclassified record to the committee.

That record is a form Republicans say describes an alleged scheme involving “then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” The FBI has cautioned lawmakers that those types of forms contain raw, unverified information.

The FBI also is making two additional documents referenced in the FD-1023 record available for review by Comer, R-Ky., and committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the committee announced.