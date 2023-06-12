Democrats call for investigation into Homeland Security watchdog

House Democrats on Monday called for an investigation into the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, after the federal watchdog told Congress last week that he regularly deletes text messages from his government phone.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and other committee Democrats said they are “deeply troubled” by DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari’s “flagrant disregard” for federal record-keeping laws.

“We ask that you immediately conduct an investigation into his potential unlawful destruction of federal records and report your findings to our Committee,” they wrote in a letter to the head of the federal archives agency.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

The call for an investigation comes less than a week after Cuffari testified before the Oversight panel, during a hearing intended to focus on staffing challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border, that it is his “normal practice to delete text messages.”