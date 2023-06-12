Disaster relief caught in the supplemental spending crossfire

With the ink barely dry on the new budget caps set by the debt ceiling law, the House and Senate are already tied in knots over an emergency spending package to supplement the numbers in that bipartisan deal. The main driver is military aid to Ukraine, although most now believe that can wait for the fall.

There’s just one problem: The government’s main disaster relief fund is expected to run out of money in August, while Congress is on its summer break.

Until the debt limit fight laid bare the divide between House Republicans, who think the new spending caps are too generous, and senators who want to spend more on everything from Ukraine to stopping the flow of fentanyl, it seemed likely that a summer supplemental was in the cards.

Back in April, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell warned House appropriators that the disaster relief fund was facing a shortfall of up to $12 billion as soon as July.

“We are putting planning measures in place to make sure that we can continue to respond to catastrophic events while we work with Congress and the administration on a potential supplemental to make sure that we have enough funding to support the ongoing recovery efforts that we are facing right now,” Criswell told the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee on April 18.