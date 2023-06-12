Severity of Trump indictment handcuffs Republican defenses

The documents in Donald Trump’s federal indictment covered nuclear secrets, military plans and intelligence that appeared serious enough for some Republicans to balk at directly defending his actions ahead of a court appearance Tuesday.

The indictment itself, unsealed last week, alleged Trump carelessly handled some of the nation’s most closely held secrets and tried to hide them after federal investigators sought their return.

William Barr, an attorney general in the Trump administration, told “Fox News Sunday” the allegations were “very, very damning” and that he was “shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, frankly.”

“We have to wait and see what the defense says and what proves to be true,” Barr said. “If even half of it is true, then he’s toast.”

Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for the White House in 2024, had tweeted before the indictment was made public that the investigation was “prosecutorial overreach, double standards, and vendetta politics.”