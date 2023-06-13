Congress ponders whether AI should have the power of the patent

Lawmakers are beginning to consider ways in which artificial intelligence systems are involved in inventive processes like discovery of new drugs, and how the use of such technologies affects what is, and is not, patentable.

The issue is fast becoming critical because U.S. law allows patents to be issued only to human inventors, whereas technologists and scientists are demonstrating that in some cases an artificial intelligence system is able to invent a new molecule or design a product that previously eluded humans.

“Make no mistake, AI presents novel questions across a wide range of areas of intellectual property policy,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, said at a recent hearing.

Coons said the panel plans to hold a series of hearings to ensure that innovation generated by artificial intelligence systems remain in the United States, “instead of incentivizing innovators to turn to other countries with more favorable laws to protect their AI-generated inventions.”

At the June 7 hearing, Coons cited findings last month by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who used an artificial intelligence system to identify a new antibiotic. It was the first new antibiotic to be discovered since the 1980s, after scientists had abandoned the quest because of the time and expense of traditional processes, Coons said.