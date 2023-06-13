EMILY’s List backs Weiss in open California seat

EMILY’s List, the Democratic group that backs female candidates who support abortion rights, is backing Joanna Weiss to succeed Rep. Katie Porter in California’s competitive 47th District.

The endorsement of Weiss, a Democratic organizer who founded the Women for American Values and Ethics Action Fund, is the first of a battleground non-incumbent in the 2024 cycle by the group, which typically helps with fundraising and staff support. It also could lead to financial backing from the affiliated super PAC Women Vote! later in the campaign.

“As we look forward to the next election, we know that defending U.S. House seats with a record of strong, Democratic pro-choice leadership will be a critical part of protecting and restoring our freedoms in the coming years,” EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler said in a statement, shared first with CQ Roll Call. “Joanna Weiss is prepared to uphold these values in California’s 47th Congressional District, and her work as a community organizer, lawyer, and advocate for women is unparalleled.”

Weiss’ top Democratic rival is currently state Sen. Dave Min, who has earned support from many Democrats in the area, including Porter, who is vacating the seat to run for the Senate.

Min was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in May, which could be a liability in the campaign next year. Former Rep. Harley Rouda dropped out of the race earlier this year after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He recently backed Weiss, saying that Democrats would call for a Republican who had been arrested for drunken driving to quit the race and they should hold a candidate from their own party to the same standard.