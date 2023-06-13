Retired Reps. Mike Doyle, Kevin Brady win their greatest elections yet — into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame

It’s every baseball-playing kid’s dream to play in the Big Leagues for their favorite team, win a World Series ring and then, one day, earn a trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Likewise, it’s every baseball-playing congressman’s dream to play for their partisan team in the Congressional Baseball Game, win the trophy and then, one day, earn a trip to the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame.

The dream is coming true for former Reps. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who will be inducted into Capitol Hill’s version of Cooperstown in a ceremony before Republicans and Democrats square off once again in the annual matchup on Wednesday night.

First played in 1909, the Congressional Baseball Game has been a welcome distraction from lawmaking labors each summer since 1962 (except for 2020’s COVID-19 cancellation), when Roll Call founder Sid Yudain brought it back after a three-year lapse (with then-Speaker John McCormack’s blessing).

Roll Call created a Hall of Fame for the game in 1993 which is also still going strong, though the game is now independent of the paper. Doyle and Brady will be the 31st and 32nd inductees.