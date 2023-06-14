Capitol Lens | A decade of congressional baseball

Congressional Democrats and Republicans will battle for diamond glory on Wednesday night at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which raises money for Washington charities.
Roll Call, since its inception in 1955, has been an ardent supporter and sponsor of the charity event. And the game itself has been through a lot, just in the last 10 years: Three presidents, a shooting, a global pandemic — which led to the 2020 game’s cancellation — and numerous congressional players who have come and gone. So while our photo archives could fill many volumes, here is a quick lineup of images from the past 10 years.