GOP blocked from punishing Schiff for going after Trump

A group of 20 House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to table a resolution that would have censured California Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff for his criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The resolution, sponsored by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, sought to censure Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a candidate for California’s open Senate seat, and fine him $16 million. It said Trump’s first impeachment, in which Schiff was a prosecutor, was premised on false allegations.

The motion was tabled in a 225-196 vote, with two Republicans and five Democrats voting present.

The resolution stated that Schiff “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people” and “behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by falsely denying that his staff coordinated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump.”

It added that if an Ethics Committee investigation finds that Schiff “lied, made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information,” he should be fined $16 million and be censured in the well of the House.