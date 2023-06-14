Special elections in Utah, Rhode Island draw a glut of candidates

Corrected 4:42 p.m. | In a safe Republican district in Utah, 11 GOP candidates are running to succeed Rep. Chris Stewart, who will step down in September to care for his ailing wife.

In dependably blue Rhode Island, 15 Democrats are vying for the seat vacated earlier this month by Rep. David Cicilline, who took a job with a Providence-based nonprofit.

Neither contest has generated much interest among the party committees: The seats are unlikely to flip and they won’t change the balance of power in the House.

Yet for ambitious politicians, an unexpected vacancy in a politically safe district represents a rare opportunity that could lead to a long career in Congress.

It’s no wonder these two open seats have sparked so much interest among a backlog of political talent, some of whom have been waiting years for such a chance. “The primary is really the only competition,’’ said Matthew Harris, professor of political science at Park University in Parkville, Mo. “There's an appeal to that, knowing that there's basically one race to run instead of two.”