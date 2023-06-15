Owning the libs: GOP routs Dems at Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game provides a chance for the grown men and women who lead the nation to dress up and play make believe like they’re real-life major leaguers.

For some, the game is the first time they’ve played organized — well, semi-organized — ball. For others, taking the field is like putting on a well-oiled glove.

Take GOP manager Roger Williams, who has the Pepsodent smile of a U.S. representative. His teeth once knew the stain of tobacco juice common to all ballplayers of a certain age, as Williams played in the minor leagues and coached his alma mater, Texas Christian University, in the ‘70s.

Most politicians are chatterboxes, especially when the topic is something electorally risk free, like a charity baseball game. But heading to the dugout before the first pitch, Williams was all business — laconic and cagey.

“I have no predictions,” he said when asked about the potential ourcome. “All our arms are hurt.”