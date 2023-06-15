Risch blocks Hungary arms package over Sweden’s stalled NATO bid

Impatient to see Sweden admitted as a member of NATO and as the days tick down to the alliance’s summit next month in Lithuania, a senior Republican senator blocked an arms sale to Hungary, one of the countries blocking Stockholm’s accession.

Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch said Wednesday he had placed a hold on an arms export package to Hungary out of frustration with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government for dragging its feet in presenting Sweden’s membership to the Hungarian parliament for a vote of approval. That's a necessary step for the Nordic country to be able to join NATO.

“For some time now, I have directly expressed my concerns to the Hungarian government regarding its refusal to move forward a vote for Sweden to join NATO,” the Idaho Republican said in a statement. “Given promises that were made to me and others last year that this vote would be done, and the fact that it is now June and still not done, I decided that the sale of new U.S. military equipment to Hungary will be on hold. Hungary should take the actions necessary to allow Sweden into the alliance, and soon.”

Although not required, the executive branch usually respects an informal “hold” on weapons exports by any one of the four Democratic and Republican leaders on the Senate and House foreign affairs panels. The holds sometimes remain in place for months or even years.

Once a hold is lifted, the arms sale can be formally notified to Congress and — assuming no legislation is passed by the House and the Senate to block it — officially approved.