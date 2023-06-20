Baby bonus a new twist in Democrats’ child tax credit push

The new legislation from Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Suzan DelBene of Washington and others would increase the size of the credit in the month a baby is born to $2,000. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., is another original co-sponsor of the bill, which has 210 signatories in all.

That means for a child born in January, that household could receive a total amount worth up to $5,300 for that year, though it would decrease to the typical $3,600 the following year. Parents of children born all the way through June would still receive a larger credit than the original 2021 amount in the first year.

However, any newborn bonus advantage shrinks over time and the total lifetime per-child benefit is ultimately the same because monthly credits disappear once the child turns 18.

That feature hasn’t been included in prior iterations of the bill, nor is it part of a Senate companion bill that also includes an expansion of earned-income tax credits for low-income workers. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is the lead sponsor, and it has 40 co-sponsors, including Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who held a hearing last week on family and household tax benefits.

Ways and Means debate

The baby bonus didn’t come up during debate on the measure in the Ways and Means Committee last week when DelBene sought to offer it as an amendment to a GOP tax bill that would expand the standard deduction for individuals and households.