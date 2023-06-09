Ways and Means GOP preps tax package for vote next week

The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing to consider a package of tax breaks for individuals and businesses next week, laying out GOP priorities ahead of potential bipartisan tax talks later this year.

Several lawmakers said after leaving a closed-door meeting of panel Republicans on Thursday that the goal is to complete a markup by next Friday. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., told reporters there is enough support on the committee to report the not-yet-released bill to the floor.

“I think we’ll pass the economic growth package next week out of committee,” he said.

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said previously he’s briefed a range of House GOP groups on the tax package he’s developing, including the House Freedom Caucus, Main Street Caucus, Republican Governance Group and opponents of the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes, known as the SALT cap.

Smith said leaving Thursday’s meeting that the focus of his tax bill is “helping working-class families, small businesses and to build in America.”