Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty on tax evasion charges

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two charges of misdemeanor tax evasion and enter a pretrial diversion agreement on a firearm possession charge, the Justice Department said in court filings Tuesday.

The charges, which come as the president runs for reelection and some Republicans claim political bias at the Justice Department, allege that Hunter Biden avoided paying more than $100,000 in federal income tax in both 2017 and 2018, and possessed a gun while using illegal drugs in 2018.

While living in the District of Columbia, Hunter Biden earned more than $1.5 million in income those two years and did not pay the taxes he owed, the court filings said. The two tax charges carry a maximum of one year in prison as well as a $25,000 fine.

A pretrial diversion agreement on the third charge, a felony for possession of a firearm while using illegal drugs, means Hunter Biden could complete a program to potentially avoid the traditional criminal justice system for that charge.

The DOJ has requested a court date for Hunter Biden’s initial appearance on the charges.