Blunt Rochester enters race for Senate seat in Delaware

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced a run for Delaware’s open Senate seat Wednesday, officially launching an expected campaign and simultaneously opening up a race for the state’s sole House seat.

“It’s been the greatest honor of my life to represent Delaware, to protect our seniors, our environment, our small businesses and women’s reproductive rights. But we’ve got so much more to do," Blunt Rochester said in a video announcing her campaign.

A four-term House member, Blunt Rochester, 61, starts the campaign as a clear favorite. If elected, she would be the third Black woman to serve in the Senate. She has a more clear path than other Black women running this year in California and Maryland, who face competitive primaries.

Blunt Rochester already has the backing of retiring Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del. And Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has told her “he believes she could be a really good Senator.” She is also a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Blunt Rochester had $408,000 in her House campaign account at the end of March, according to Federal Election Commission filings. She is the first major candidate of either party to announce a run. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Solid Democratic.