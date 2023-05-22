Sen. Tom Carper will not run for fifth term in Delaware next year

With the exception of Michigan, the states with Democratic vacancies are all heavily Democratic. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., is widely seen as a potential successor to Carper in the Senate, and he said he spoke with her Monday morning.

“I said, ‘You’ve been patiently waiting for me to get out of the way, and I’m gonna get out of the way … and I hope you run. And I hope you will let me support you in that mission.’ And she said, ‘Yes, I will let you support me.’ And so I’m going to,” he said. He noted reporters would have to talk to her to confirm she’s running.

Carper, a one-time political wunderkind first elected to statewide office at 29, has held the Senate seat since 2001. He also served five terms in the House and two terms as Delaware's governor.

In a sign he may not have been planning another run, Carper raised just $195,000 between January and March of this year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. The only senators whose terms are up next year who raised less were Cardin, who announced his retirement earlier this month, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Carper is a centrist, pro-business Democrat. In 2018, he faced a challenge for the Democratic nomination from progressive community activist and Air Force veteran Kerri Evelyn Harris. Carper won the primary 65 percent to 35 percent.