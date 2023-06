Members of Congress show off their sneakers in the Capitol’s Will Rogers corridor on Wednesday in observance of the first ever Congressional Sneaker Day. Clockwise from bottom left are Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey, Reps. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, George Santos of New York, Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon and Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico.