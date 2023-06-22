A year after Dobbs ruling, lawmakers reflect on impact

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a ruling that overturned the national right to abortion.

The decision has sparked a flurry of state legislative efforts, advocacy, litigation and a resurgence of decades-old abortion policies. It has also spurred federal pushes to set national rights to or limits on abortion.

Five women in the House and Senate spanning the political spectrum shared both how the ruling impacted them personally and professionally, and what they hope will happen next.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth conducts a news conference after the Senate luncheons in the Capitol on March 15. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Duckworth recalls the shock she felt when the decision dropped, despite knowing it was coming.

The combat veteran is especially worried about the effects on military women and families, in part due to ongoing efforts by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to block Pentagon promotions because of the military's policy allowing servicemembers to travel to seek reproductive care.