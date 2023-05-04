On anniversary of abortion ruling leak, Murray presses on

One year after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion marked the beginning of the end of the national right to an abortion, the Senate’s top appropriator and president pro tempore warned against taking the foot off the gas pedal in Democrats’ fight to protect and expand access to abortion.

“I think it's really important that we show people that we are fighting for this,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in an interview Wednesday with CQ Roll Call. “You do not win any battle that you don't get into and that you don't fight for.”

While both supporters and opponents of abortion rights had long warned the change was inevitable, the May 3, 2022, leak of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization galvanized the two sides further.

The year since has been a flurry of action on the state and federal level, with different sides seeking to either protect abortion rights or limit access to the procedure. It's also seen a patchwork of changing policies.

Initial impact

Days after the leak last May, the Senate voted and fell short a second time that year on legislation to codify abortion rights and limit state restrictions to the procedure. The Senate will likely vote on the bill again soon, but it is unlikely it would pass the 60-vote threshold.