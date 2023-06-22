Modi’s speech draws mixed lawmaker response amid rights concerns

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in his second speech to a joint meeting of Congress, appeared to be only modestly well-received by lawmakers amid criticism raised by Democrats and human rights activists about anti-democratic developments taking place in the world’s largest democracy.

In a speech well-spiced with lines aimed at eliciting strong applause from different congressional groups, including those concerned with climate change, women’s political and economic opportunities, terrorism, and business development in individual U.S. states, Modi seemed to generate enthusiasm only when he spoke of the strength of the Indian-American diaspora, growing bilateral defense cooperation, Ukraine, maintaining a free Indo-Pacific, and the future of the U.S.-India relationship.

The loudest cheers as well as piercing wolf whistles came from the galleries, filled with some of the U.S.'s roughly 4 million Indian Americans. Guests in the galleries chanted ‘Modi! Modi! Modi’ as well as in Hindi, ‘Victory to the motherland’ at the end of the roughly one-hour speech.

Several Democrats boycotted the speech, and human rights activists protested outside the Capitol complex. To fill the empty seats, a line of Senate pages were seen being led into the House chamber before the speech began.

Modi is one of the few foreign leaders in recent times to be invited more than once to address a joint meeting of Congress, but lawmakers' reactions, particularly to his insistence that nothing is wrong with the state of democracy in India, hinted at the balance the U.S. is trying to strike by nurturing a close relationship with a country and a leader with a record of crackdowns on political opposition, the media, civil society and religious minorities.