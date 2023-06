Sneakers and robots crept around Capitol Hill this week as Congress worked before leaving town for a two-week Independence Day recess. CQ Roll Call photojournalists captured all the action.

Special Counsel John Durham arrives on Wednesday to testify during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report and the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A worker looks down from scaffolding on the Capitol’s west front on Wednesday as the building’s exterior preservation project continues. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Clockwise from bottom: Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, George Santos, R-N.Y., Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., and Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., show off their sneakers in the Capitol on Wednesday in observance of the first-ever Congressional Sneaker Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify Thursday at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A staffer shows miniatures of the Capitol campus to a tour group on Thursday in the Capitol Crypt. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., chairwoman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation, and staffers watch a demonstration of a Ghost Robotics Vision 60 Q-UGV robot on Thursday before the start of a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)