Supreme Court order could hurt Louisiana’s Graves, Letlow or Johnson

One of three House Republicans, including a top lieutenant of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, suddenly faces becoming much more vulnerable in next year’s election after the Supreme Court cleared the way for drawing a new Louisiana district map that boosts Black voters’ power.

The direct impact of Monday’s order — which lifted a hold the justices had placed on an earlier lower court ruling, effectively allowing the 2022 midterms to happen with challenged maps — remains to be seen.

But handicappers said one incumbent in danger of finding his now-safe Republican district redrawn to give Black voters a majority, or greater power to influence the result, is 6th District Rep. Garret Graves, a five-term incumbent who served as McCarthy’s point man on recent negotiations with President Joe Biden’s administration over raising the debt ceiling. Voters in the 6th District favored President Donald Trump over Biden by 30 percentage points in 2020.

Alternatively, the Republican incumbent put in danger could be 5th District Rep. Julia Letlow, who won a 2021 special election in the 5th District after her husband, Luke Letlow, was elected in 2020 but died before he took office, or 4th District Rep. Mike Johnson, a constitutional lawyer first elected in 2016. Trump’s margin of victory in Letlow’s district was also 30 points, while it was 24 points in Johnson’s.

The Louisiana order follows a June 8 decision in which the high court upheld a section of the Voting Rights Act and ordered a new map in Alabama, a state that, like Louisiana, has only one district where Black voters make up a majority.