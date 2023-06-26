Supreme Court to decide case on congressional taxing power

The Supreme Court will decide a challenge to a Trump-era tax law provision aimed at wealth held in foreign corporations, a case that could reshape the taxing powers of Congress.

The case announced by the court on Monday centers on a one-time tax for people who own at least 10 percent of certain foreign corporations, even if the companies’ earnings have not been given to the U.S. shareholders.

The litigation was brought by a couple who said they were subjected to $14,729 in additional taxes under a provision in the 2017 Republican tax law because of their ownership in a company from which they had never received earnings and likely wouldn’t for some time.

The couple sued to seek a refund of the taxes they paid, and the case taken up by the Supreme Court poses a question on the scope of the 16th Amendment, which gives Congress the power to tax incomes. The case will likely be heard in the court’s next term starting in October.

The couple appealed a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which said courts have consistently upheld taxes similar to the one-time tax outlined in the 2017 law.