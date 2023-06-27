Embracing ‘Bidenomics’ term, president seeks credit for economy

The White House is taking full credit for the economy this week ahead of a major speech by President Joe Biden to tout “Bidenomics.”

The speech on Wednesday in Chicago, which is timed to coincide with a 2024 campaign fundraising trip, comes as the administration tries to deal with an apparent disconnect between public perceptions about the economy and actual economic conditions.

“What I would say is that the president’s economic policies are incredibly popular,” Olivia Dalton, the White House’s principal deputy press secretary, said Tuesday. “When you ask people what they think about investing in our roads, bridges and airports, when you ask people what they think about educating and empowering workers, when you ask people about how they feel about reshoring manufacturing jobs and investing in America, those things are incredibly popular.”

Biden has long argued in favor of economic policies designed to build from the “bottom up” and from the “middle out” rather than the “top down.”

“We decided to replace this theory with what the press has now called ‘Bidenomics.’ I don’t know what the hell that is,” the president said at a June 17 political rally with organized labor in Philadelphia. “But it’s working.”