Senate report dings FBI, DHS for not heeding warnings about Jan. 6

A new Senate report sharply criticizes the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis for not acting on information about the potential for violence leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., on Tuesday released an investigation prepared by the Democratic staff on the panel, titled “Planned in Plain Sight: A Review of the Intelligence Failures in Advance of January 6th, 2021.”

“Despite the high volume of tips and online traffic about the potential for violence — some of which the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis were aware of as early as December 2020 — these agencies failed to sound the alarm and share critical intelligence information that could have helped law enforcement better prepare for the events of January 6th, 2021,” Peters said in a news release.

The release comes after a long line of investigations into law enforcement preparedness for the attack. That includes a joint Senate committee report that documented widespread intelligence deficiencies in the Capitol Police, the findings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and other accounts of issues.

The new panel report states that the FBI and the Homeland Security office had vast amounts of intelligence indicating the potential for violence on Jan. 6, but neither issued “sufficient warnings” to their law enforcement partners, in part, because “these agencies were biased toward discounting the possibility of such an unprecedented event.”