Supreme Court backs state court power in federal election cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort from North Carolina state legislators to trim the power of state courts to review federal election rules in a dispute over the state’s congressional map.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the 6-3 opinion about North Carolina’s congressional districts, which a state court had ruled were a violation of state constitutional protections against partisan gerrymandering.

The Supreme Court decision backed the power of state courts to review laws that states pass to govern federal elections, and largely turned down a theory that could have given state legislatures more sway over federal elections.

Experts and challengers to the map had said that if the Supreme Court had sided with the theory put forward by the North Carolina lawmakers, it could throw into doubt hundreds of election rules across the nation, such as congressional maps or the locations of polling places.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., praised the ruling for rejecting the “radical” so-called independent state legislature theory.