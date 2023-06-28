Be skeptical of the ‘wave’ of evangelical voters

ANALYSIS — There’s a casual term in white, evangelical churches for pastors or evangelists who exaggerate their influence. It’s called “evangelistically speaking.” Unfortunately, that temptation can also creep into political analysis.

Twelve Republican presidential candidates, from former President Donald Trump to Larry Elder and everyone in between, made an appearance at the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition conference. That’s no surprise, considering white evangelicals’ power within the Republican Party and their influence in the 2024 GOP nominating contest.

But white evangelicals’ impact in the general election is more muted than some leaders are describing or expecting.

"It's bigger than the African-American vote, the Hispanic vote, and the union vote combined. And that's why all these candidates are here,” Faith & Freedom Coalition founder and chairman Ralph Reed told CBN News over the weekend, referring to the clout of evangelical voters. "I think the faith community is going to step up in a big way in 2024 and turn out like never before."

Do evangelicals make up that large share of the electorate compared to Black, Hispanic and union voters? The short answer is: no.