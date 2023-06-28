CBO says long-term debt lower than forecast last year

This month's law suspending the debt ceiling and capping appropriations has lowered projected spending, deficits and debt over the long haul, the Congressional Budget Office said in its latest long-term budget outlook.

Compared to the agency's report issued last year, overall spending and deficits are higher over the next several years in the updated forecast released Wednesday. But in part because of the spending caps in the debt limit law, estimated spending in the latter part of the 30-year projection period will be lower than the agency estimated last summer.

The latest projections are different as well from a more recent long-term estimate CBO published in February based on more limited data.

“The differences reflect reductions in CBO’s projections of outlays — particularly discretionary outlays, which the agency projects to decline in part because of the effects” of the debt limit law, the report says.

“The reduction in discretionary outlays stems from CBO’s assumption that statutory caps established by the [debt limit law] will limit discretionary funding in 2024 and 2025,” the report says. The caps result in lower spending projections in future years because CBO generally estimates discretionary spending growth by adjusting previous year spending for inflation.