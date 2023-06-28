Groups call on Senate to dedicate funds for committee interns

Pay Our Interns, an advocacy group, and five other organizations are calling on Senate appropriators to set aside at least $7 million in the coming budget year to compensate committee interns.

The groups sent a letter Wednesday to Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Jack Reed, D-R.I., and ranking member Deb Fischer, R-Neb., requesting the dedicated funds to equal the allotment for interns working in personal member offices.

“By providing appropriate compensation, committees can foster a more inclusive and diverse internship program that attracts individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds, ensuring broader representation and a much-needed fresh perspective within the Senate,” the letter states.

College to Congress, Demand Progress, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, the Modernization Staff Association and Representative Democracy also signed, as did Lorelei Kelly, from Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Pay our Interns, co-founded by Carlos Mark Vera in 2016 after his own unpaid House internship, has been prodding lawmakers to ensure these workers are compensated.