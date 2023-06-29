Biden blasts Supreme Court as not ‘normal’ after affirmative action ruling

After he denounced a landmark ruling by six conservative justices restricting affirmative action in college admissions and declared that “we cannot let the decision be a permanent setback for the country,” President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court “is not a normal court.”

The comment came as Biden was walking away from a White House lectern after delivering prepared remarks. He was asked about criticism of the ruling by the Congressional Black Caucus and whether he thought it was a “rogue court.”

Biden stopped, turned and said, “This is not a normal court.”

Asked about the comment later in an interview with MSNBC, the president pointed to Thursday’s ruling and one last year that struck down the right to an abortion and said the court seems to go out of its way to “unravel rights.” He said he thought the relatively young conservative majority “may do too much harm,” but he insisted he was against proposals to add additional justices to offset that.

“I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy,” Biden said on MSNBC. “I think that some of the court are beginning to realize their legitimacy is being questioned in ways that it hadn’t been questioned in the past.”